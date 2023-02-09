Whether it's photos of the local scenery, wildlife or events, the pictures are brilliant and we love seeing them.

Recently, and understandably, a focus has been the breathtaking red skies around sunset.

Here are just a few of our favourite recent photos from our members.

Pentre Ifan. Picture: Karl Everall (Image: Karl Everall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Waves crashing against the rocks. Picture: Jack Peacock (Image: Jake Peacock (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Sky in Kilgetty. Picture: David Canton (Image: David Canton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

MORE NEWS:

View near Tegryn. Picture: Lee Williams (Image: Lee Williams (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Song thrush. Picture: Alan Merrett (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Ram. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Hedgehog. Picture: Thomas Baden Tudor (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.