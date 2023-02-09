One man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, but is from Haverfordwest, was ordered by Cardiff Magistrates Court to pay the sum of more than £10,000 on February 2.

The court ordered that he should pay the £10,469.41 which covered unpaid child support and an enforcement fee for the period between September 12, 2016, and September 5, 2021.

The court ordered the money to be paid after finding that the Child Maintenance Group had sent the relevant documents with a sufficient notice period and that the defendant was liable to make the payments bit had not made any payments.

MORE NEWS:

A second man has been ordered to pay more than £4,000 in child support.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, but is from Milford Haven, was ordered by Cardiff Magistrates Court to pay the sum on February 2.

The court ordered that he should pay the £4,415.82 which covered unpaid child support and an enforcement fee for the period between November 30, 2016, and October 25, 2022.

The court ordered the money to be paid after finding that the Child Maintenance Group had sent the relevant documents with a sufficient notice period and that the defendant was liable to make the payments bit had not made any payments.

-----------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.