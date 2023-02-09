A WANTED serious sexual offender who is on the run from police in England has left the west Wales area according to police.
Two weeks ago, an appeal was shared by Devon and Cornwall Police to find James Campbell, who was wanted to return to prison after breaching his parole.
UPDATE | The latest information is that wanted man, James Campbell has left the force area.— Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) February 8, 2023
Thank you to everyone who came forward with information. https://t.co/4201QxBSqu
Dyfed-Powys Police said intelligence had suggested he was somewhere in the Pembrokeshire area, with sightings of the 51-year-old in Haverfordwest, as revealed by the force on February 3.
The force state the 5ft 4in, stocky male has links to Plymouth, Torquay, Bournemouth, north Yorkshire, the south coast of England and Scotland.
Last night – Wednesday, February 8 – Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that he had now left the force area.
