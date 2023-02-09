Funded by a Welsh Government grant, the Council's capital programme and a donation from Beulah Community Council, the project also relied on local contractors and volunteers for the construction phase.

A short survey is now being undertaken by Ceredigion County Council to obtain feedback from people who have visited the boardwalk, with a focus on the benefits it has provided.

"The new path is suitable for a wide cross-section of residents and visitors in keeping with the Council's commitment to applying least restrictive access principles and removing barriers to accessing the countryside," said a Council spokesperson.

"We are keen to understand the impact that the boardwalk may have had on the health and well-being of residents and visitors, and kindly ask that you take a few minutes to complete an online survey.

"All responses are anonymous and should take less than five minutes to complete."

The online survey can be found at https://forms.office.com/r/sv6w2a792T