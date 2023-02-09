This is the key finding of new research undertaken by the Made with Wool project, which was established to realise the potential of Welsh wool.

The study was commissioned in response to the frustration of textile designers who are keen to have their work weaved in Wales, but are unable to do so because of the current limitation of the mills.

Weavers in Wales say they are having to reject work for many reasons, but mainly due to the lack of capacity to meet demand.

Although there are positive developments underway, the biggest concern is to protect the mills for the future and to retain important skills.

“The demand for wool products from Wales continues to grow, with Welsh wool designs and rugs popular all over the world," said Made with Wool project manager, Elen Parry.

"The industry has been at the heart of many Welsh communities for centuries – but with these new challenges, more support is need for a more secure future.

"This is where Made with Wool is trying to play a role. Work is already underway to support businesses and it’s important that we act together to support this indigenous industry.”

Melin Tregwynt (Image: Made with Wool)

At one time, there were more than 300 Woollen mills operating across Wales, now there are fewer than 15 left.

Of these only five works on an industrial scale, and although there is increasing demand for the products, there is uncertainty surrounding the industry’s future.

Eifion Griffiths, of Melin Tregwynt, in Pembrokeshire said: “The history of this mill dates back several generations, and we have customers the world over.

"Recently, there has been a change in customer buying patterns with many also wanting to buy sustainable and local products.

“Demand has continued to rise over the last few years, which is good news on the one hand, but it is difficult to keep up with that demand.

"A large proportion of us who work in the industry are older, with businesses struggling to attract young people.

"Made with Wool offers an exciting opportunity to protect an industry that has played such an important part in the culture and history of Welsh communities.”

National Wool Museum, Amgueddfa Wlân Cymru (Image: Made With Wool)

As a next step Made with Wool is staging an event on Thursday, 16 February at the National Wool Museum, Dre-fach Felindre.

It will be an opportunity for mill owners and industry stakeholders to hear presentations and to share insights on wool innovation and learn the latest from the project.

Email gwlan@mentermon.com for further information.