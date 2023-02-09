Richard Davies, 37, of The Ridgeway, Lamphey, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on February 6 where he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of sexual assault.

The charge is stated to have taken place on August 28, 2021, in Lamphey where he is accused of sexual assault.

Few details were mentioned in the hearing, which relate to an incident where the victim was alleged to have been asleep.

He has been granted unconditional bail and is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on September 18.

