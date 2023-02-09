The forced had received a report of a sexual assault on a woman in Hakin. It was alleged that the attack happened around 7.55pm on Tuesday, February 7, in Croft Avenue, Hakin.

The force had issued an appeal for information, saying the attacker was around 18 years old.

An update from the force said that the investigation was now complete.

It read: “The police investigation is now complete and we are not looking for anyone in connection with this allegation.”

