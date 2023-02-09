The chain has increased prices by around 7.5%, pushing up the price of a pint by 29p, while food items have seen an increase of 75p.

Wetherspoons hinted at the possibility of price rises during an update to investors in January, and it’s the second time in a few months that the chain has increased its prices.

Pubs in central London saw prices of guest ale increase by 29% in November.

The latest price rise was reported by The Sun after visiting the Oxted Inn Wetherspoons in Surrey, though prices currently vary across the UK.

Asked about the latest increase, a Wetherspoon spokesman told The Sun: “Most businesses in the hospitality industry have had to deal with big price increases in the past year or two.

“We have tried to keep our prices competitive, bearing in mind that customers have suffered from inflation too."

Here are some of the price changes seen on alcohol in the pub:

Bud Light - from £2.10 to £2.26

Carlsberg - from £2.39 to £2.57

Coors - from £3.19 to £3.43

Carling - from £3.19 to £3.43

Beefeater Gin - from £226 to £360

Budweiser - from £3.25 to £3.49

Guinness - from £2.99 to £3.21

Stella - from £3.35 to £3.60

Corona - from £3.45 to £3.71

San Miguel - from £3.45 to £3.71

And here are some of the changes made to the cost of food: