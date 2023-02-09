In October, 2022, Sarah-Jane Badrock, 36, was jailed for three years and nine months at Swansea Crown Court after being found guilty of possessing heroin with intent to supply and also possessing cannabis.

The court heard that Badrock, of Jubilee Court, Letterston, who was a domiciliary care worker with Pembrokeshire Care Ltd, travelled from her home to Nelson, Caerphilly, 13 times between October and December, 2020.

She was found in possession of a Class A drug, and more was found at her home, along with £450 in cash.

Badrock claimed that the drug was for her own use but the jury rejected her version of events.

Her barrister told the court that she had worked hard while in custody to break her addiction but Judge Wayne Beard, sentencing her to an immediate term of imprisonment, said: “This was a course of offending over a significant period of time and you maintain your position with these charges.”

In her absence her case was considered by the Fitness to Practise committee of Social Care Wales who found that her fitness to practise was currently impaired.

They imposed an immediate removal order which will prevent Badrock from working in the care sector on her release from prison.

She can, however, lodge an appeal against the decision within 28 days.

