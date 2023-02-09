The application, by Hawkfire Developments Limited seeks the demolition of the remnants of the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel, Essex Road, replaced by a residential care home and linked bungalows.

It recommended for conditional approval when it is considered by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee on February 14.

In a prime location at one of the entrances to Pembroke Dock the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel has been derelict since a fire in March 2019, scuppering plans to turn it into a 48-bedroom care home, following a change of use application granted in 2018.

The building had suffered severe structural damage in the fire – said to have started deliberately – and some of the sections have completely collapsed, leading to the new application for demolition and a new build.

A report for planners states the proposed new residential care home would accommodate approximately 55–70 beds, each of which would be provided to Care Inspectorate of Wales (CIW) Standards, complete with en-suite facilities.

The report added: “There would also be two blocks of bungalows which are proposed to be occupied by elderly persons ancillary to the care home.

“In terms of justification of need, the applicant’s agent has explained that planning permission has previously been justified for a care home in this location, through the change of use of the former hotel, and had the building not been fire damaged the permission would have been implemented.”

The March 2019 fire brought emergency services from as far afield as Ammanford, Aberystwyth and Swansea; a total of seven fire engines had been at the hotel throughout the night, with the initial crews coming from Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Tenby and Haverfordwest.

A high-volume water pump was also brought in from Ammanford, a high-level engine was called in from Swansea, and another fire crew from Aberystwyth was also called but later stood down.

After the 2019 fire, Pembroke Dock Llanion ward County Councillor Josh Beynon said: “The site is an eyesore and the cause of the fire is still yet to be determined. It is a shame that the building that was once a hotel around 18 months ago is now in the state it is today.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service previously said the fire was started by a deliberate act.

Following a fire investigation, Dyfed-Powys Police said they found there to be insufficient evidence to identify a suspect.