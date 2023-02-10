In its heyday Canaston Bowl, near Narberth, was a thriving bowling alley and home to the popular Crystal Maze game, and before that the Cross Hands Motel.

A generation of Pembrokeshire people will remember the attraction as a venue for birthday parties and school trips.

But the building, owned by Oakwood Theme Park, fell into a state of disrepair since closing at the end of 2011, with peeling paint work, overgrown bushes and a pot-holed car park.

Local county councillor, Di Clements, said she was pleased works – started earlier this week – were now taking place after a long period of the site being derelict.

“It’s been sad to see it left and deteriorate over the years, but I am glad that Oakwood is finally taking action.

“It is something that I have continually raised with the management and am keen to see the site put to better use, or at least tidied up.”

Cllr Clements – who represents the ward of Martletwy – said she hoped nearby properties, which have also been derelict for a long time, would be brought back into use.

“I understand the old shop, Jubilee House, will remain and I am hopeful that the two bungalows behind the site which have also been left to deteriorate will be brought back into use too.”

Currently no plans have been submitted for future use of the bowling alley site, but Cllr Clements said she hopes the site might be considered for affordable housing, although the area is not in the local development plan.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have received a demolition notice for the former Canaston Bowl building from Merthyr Salvage Ltd under section 81 of the Building Act.”

Oakwood manager Phil Verbinnin has declined to comment.

After it closed, Canaston Bowl attracted a new breed of visitors, urban explorers keen to seek adventure and create nostalgia by entering the former tourist attraction.

Police even issued several warnings during the lockdown period that people were risking their safety by going into the old Canaston Bowl.