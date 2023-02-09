In September 2022, Mike, from Neyland, climbed both Cader Idris and Snowdon - equating to 6,490 feet of elevation - within two days.

He raised the brilliant sum of £1,223.75 for the Pembrokeshire hospice at home charity.

The charity provided care for Mike's wife in 2017 before she died and he and his family are forever grateful of the support that they received during this difficult time.

MORE NEWS

Mike said: “I would like to thank all my friends who sponsored and supported me though this extremely tough walk.

"The walking was a challenge but the aches and pains a few days later certainly let me know that I am not that young any more!”

Mandy Jones, Paul Sartori registered nurse, said: “We are very grateful to people like Mike, and our other fundraisers in Pembrokeshire that give up their time to do fundraising events for Paul Sartori.

"The money raised is used to provide hospice care within the homes of end-of-life patients in Pembrokeshire.

"Paul Sartori Foundation supports families to care for their loved ones at home with hands-on nursing care, equipment loan and other supportive services such as bereavement counselling, advance and future care planning and complementary therapies.

"Without the generosity of the people of Pembrokeshire, we would not be able to provide this very necessary service in the community.”

For more information on the charity and its services, see www.paulsartori.org or phone 01437 763223.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.