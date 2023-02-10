The group's popular Soup and Pudding lunch will take place on Saturday February 18 in Lamphey Village Hall.

The money raised will help Pembrokeshire children's bereavement charity Sandy Bear; Homeless Pembrokeshire, which provides emergency rough sleeper packs and food parcels and an outreach service and foodbank provider the Trussell Trust, which has a base in Pembroke Dock.

Tasty home-made soups served with bread and cheese and a stunning selection of desserts - including cheesecake, roulade and bread and butter pudding - will be on offer, with takeaways also available.

Tea and coffee will also be served and there will also be a raffle.

"It would be lovely to see our regular supporters as well as new guests," said one of the fundraising team. "Have a catch up with friends, treat the family or just spoil yourself - and all for three wonderful charities."

The lunch on Saturday February 18 at Lamphey Village Hall will be served from 11.30am to 1.30pm, and admission is £7.



