From today, Friday February 10, artists will showing their work inspired by the barren winter structure of rocks and trees, looking beyond the summer picturesque to investigate how weather, history history and man himself has changed our land.

Skeletal trees in Caroline Juler's Hawthorn, Brynberian Moor bend reluctantly to the force of the wind.

Pippa Sibert finds an abstract approach in her hand-stitched fabric image as she rages against the frost–eroded highway with her image Pot-hole – the cyclist`s nightmare.

Featured artist this month, in the Gallery window, is Judy Maynard with some of her bird and flower paintings.

This small gathering of mixed media paintings, called More than Meets the Eye reflects her delight in exploring the details of the natural world in its complexity.

Both exhibitions run from today, Friday February 10 to Saturday March 11th at Oriel Q Gallery, Narberth, Market Square, Narberth SA67. Telephone 01834 218894.

The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm, Wednesdays to Saturdays.

