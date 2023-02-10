The drop-in event will take place at the Chapel Schoolroom in Tiers Cross on Monday February 27 between 5pm and 7pm.

This is an opportunity to learn more about the 11 properties being built, receive updates and see the most recent photographs and displays on the development.

Council officers will also be available to answer any queries.

Cllr Jon Harvey, cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, said: “These properties are due to be completed in summer 2023 so this is a perfect opportunity for members of the community to learn more about the development and ask any questions they may have.

“It will also be a chance to gather feedback on local connection which will feed into the Local Lettings Policy for the site.

“New council house building is a priority for this cabinet and is reflected in the cabinet’s Programme for Administration, so I am delighted to see this project continuing to move forward.”

Further information about council housing services can be obtained by emailing housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by viewing the Facebook page www.facebook.com/pcchousing

