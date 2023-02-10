Nearly 100 members of the business community in the resort have signed a petition calling for the cancellation of the massive one-day triathlon if it takes place on that date because of its clash with what is normally the busiest weekend of the year, coming as it does before school holidays end.

When the September 3 date – a week earlier than usual - was announced, approaches were made by businesses to both Pembrokeshire County Council and Ironman Wales pointing out the disruption that they forecast would be caused to the town.

The traders now understand that the date of September 3 is set in stone, although even the county authority has agreed it is ‘not ideal’.

“We put in a reasonable request for the date to be changed, and we have been totally and completely ignored,” said one restaurateur, who estimates his turnover is reduced by 40 per cent on Ironman event day.

“It isn’t just a day – the event takes over huge amounts of car parking space for the bike transition and expo for several days.

“And this year it will be at a time when Tenby is absolutely choc-a-bloc anyway.”

The Ironman event has been secured for Pembrokeshire until at least 2026, with the most recent deal between the global brand and the council seeing an annual contribution from the local authority of £65,000.

The council says the event brings a £5million annual boost to the county.

Around 3,500 competitors from all over the world have signed up for the 2023 event.

In a letter to Pembrokeshire County Council’s chief executive, Will Bramble, representatives of the business community are asking for compensation in view of the ‘staggering loss’ of trade they forecast.

“Corporate greed, intransigence and the monumental failure of PCC to work with and protect the business community are all at fault,” they claimed, forecasting that job losses and business closures could result from the loss of trade - “all to accommodate a multinational sports enterprise with what would appear, little regard for Tenby or Pembrokeshire.”

One of the town's main car parks is taken over by Ironman Wales for cycle storage and transition. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have noted concerns raised regarding this year’s date, in particular in relation to Ironman 2023 being on the 3rd September.

“We recognise that the 3rd September is not ideal, but there have also been a number of operational and reputational elements to consider.

“However, with the general support for Ironman over the years and that the date for 2020 was scheduled for the 6th September, on balance it is felt that as the event has been advertised and athlete and hospitality commitment is in place that we should accept the date of the 3rd September for this one year.

“The council very much regret and apologise this matter has become so contentious under these circumstances, given the previous such good feeling in general across the community.

“The wider position has also been considered, in relation to the reputation of Ironman Wales Pembrokeshire and the economic benefit it has given our county over the last 10 years and moving forward.

“Last year’s economic impact assessment has indicated a £5 million injection to our county during the event week alone.

“Ironman Wales Pembrokeshire is globally recognised as one of the premier Ironman events and the economic impact assessment indicates significant visitor spend. We are also mindful that athletes and families will visit the county outside Ironman week for pre-training and vacation.

“To date there has been strong collaboration and support for Ironman and 2023 is a one off year in relation to the date – moving forward we can ensure events are positioned in the year calendar to benefit all.”

