At 4.17am on Monday, February 6 a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey near the city of Gaziantep, devastating parts of Turkey and Syria. The quake was followed by a series of powerful aftershocks.

Then at 1.24pm on the same day a second earthquake, measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale hit the Elbistan district around 80 miles north of Gaziantep.

The devastation in both Turkey and Syria is on a massive scale, with rescue teams in freezing conditions still searching through mountains of rubble for survivors.

The quakes have been called the ‘disaster of the century’ with the death toll now passes 20,000.

Milford Haven resident, Diyar Cetinkaya, is now collecting items that can be sent to the rescue centres to help people who have lost everything in the destruction caused by the quakes.

He is appealing for tents, mattresses, sleeping bags, winter clothes, blankets, pillows and power banks that can be sent out to the areas struck by the quake.

Also on the list of items required to help the survivors is canned or dry food, nappies, sanitary products, wipes, first aid kits, bags and baby products such as formula.

Any donations can be left at 16 Charles Street, Milford Haven, which is located behind USA Chicken.

For more information, contact Diyar on 07882 035687 or 07983 165134 or email diyarcetinkaya82@gmail.com.

“The donations are for people urgently in need,” said Diyar. “Any little helps. We will send the donations to Turkey to help the people who are suffering on the streets in the freezing weather following the earthquake.”

