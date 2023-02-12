Christ College was founded in 1541 by Henry VIII and is consistently named in the Sunday Times’ top private schools guide.

The independent co-educational boarding and day school is rated 'excellent' across all five Estyn inspection categories and 46% of pupils achieve grade 9-7 (A-A*) GCSE results with 47% going on to receive A-A* in their A Levels.

The open day will invite prospective pupils and families to tour the school with prefects and gain an insight into life at the college from an academic perspective as well as experiencing the co-curricular provision.

MORE NEWS

Christ College has recently undergone an expansion, reconfiguring its lower ‘prep’ school, St Nicholas House, to include a Key Stage 1 class. The next phase of the development will see the integration of its junior section and Year 7-8 classes, and the introduction of a brand new reception class accepting pupils from the age of four.

St Nicholas House was established in September 2014 and currently accommodates 60 pupils across five classes up to Year 6.

Gareth Pearson, head of Christ College Brecon said: “Christ College has strong academic provision at its core, but the key to the school’s success is its friendly, nurturing atmosphere.

"The faculty and pupils are looking forward to welcoming families to the school and showing them around our extensive grounds and helping parents in their decision.”

To register for an open day, visit https://www.christcollegebrecon.com/prospective-parents/admissions/open-days/ or contact admissions@christcollegebrecon.com.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.