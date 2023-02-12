Joann Randles, 34, who grew up in Saundersfoot, has just been judged the winner of the Portrait category in the British Press Photographers' Association (BPPA) Photographer of the Year Awards 2022.

Her BPPA submission of six portraits of people in Wales - ranging from a Ukrainian ballet dancer to a Carmarthenshire coracleman - were voted for by fellow photographers, which made the award 'even more meaningful', said Joann, who was 'absolutely thrilled' with her win.

Elvis Presley impersonator Darren 'Graceland' Jones from Pontypool (Image: Joann Randles)

"It really was such a surprise to have won, as I have only been working as a professional press photographer for two years," she added.

"I absolutely love capturing people and being able to share their stories through the medium of photography.

Joann pictured a Welsh folk dancer on the hills above Ammanford and a Carmarthenshire coracleman on the banks of the Teifi. (Image: Joanne Randles)

"I'm very grateful for all the support from my fiancé, family and team at Cover Images."

Joann, who now lives in Swansea, is a former pupil of Tenby's Greenhill School had been working as a freelance film-maker for over a decade before she took up photography.

Since then, her work via the Cover Images agency has seen her photographs showcased both nationally and internationally.

A refugee's celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day. (Image: Joanne Randles)

In 2021 she won the Daily Express ‘Brilliantly British’ photography competition and in 2022 was the winner of the Press Photographer of the Year at the Welsh Media Awards.

MORE NEWS

More than 2,000 photographs taken throughout the year were entered into the 10 BPPA categories by photographers working in the UK and abroad.

Members of the association were then invited to vote for their favourite entries in each category with members of the board then choosing the overall winning portfolio from the category winners.

A 12-year-old Ukrainian ballet dancer flies her national flag. (Image: Joanne Randles)

Paul Ellis, chair of the BPPA commented: “It’s been another great year for the BPPA’s competition with an increase in the number of entries on last year and also the number of members of our association having their say as to who should be named as winners of each category. The quality of the images is absolutely first class."

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.