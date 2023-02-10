Daniel Simms lost his licence on October 19 last year after a court appearance for driving with no insurance.

Swansea Crown Court heard that his VW Caddy van had been stopped during a routine check on June 19 last year and Simms was found to be driving without insurance.

He showed officers a renewal letter from his insurance company. However, it was pointed out that he had to confirm the renewal, the policy did not renew automatically. This meant that Simms had been driving with no insurance for nine days.

For this offence magistrates imposed six penalty points. These were added to points imposed for driving while using a mobile phone, dating back to the previous February.

The totting policy meant that self-employed carpet fitter, Simms, of Tan Bank, Prendergast, Haverfordwest, then lost his licence.

Simms appealed the sentence on October 29. On November 15 he asked magistrates to suspend his disqualification pending the outcome of a crown court appeal and this was granted.

However, the crown court heard today, Simms has not driven since October 19 last year, as his insurance company will not accept an email from the DVLA saying that the disqualification had been suspended.

Simms, 49, told the court that he had had to borrow thousands of pounds from family members to employ somebody to drive him to carpet fitting jobs.

Magistrates had told him that he could get his partner or step-daughter to drive him to jobs. However, he explained, his daughter had recently given birth and his partner’s health conditions meant that this was not possible.

He said that not being able to drive had had a negative impact on his mental health.

He added that the work was out there, but that in rural Pembrokeshire you needed to be able to drive to get to it.

Recorder Ifan Wyn Lloyd Jones, along with Justices M Williams and W Beynon, decided that the driving ban was causing Simms exceptional hardship due to him being self employed and his family circumstances.

They reduced the ban to 28 days, 27 of these had already passed before the disqualification was suspended last November.

“There is exceptional hardship in this case,” said Mr Lloyd Jones.

