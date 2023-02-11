Since Wales’ first match – a disastrous loss to England – in 1881, there have been 1,184 players to represent their country, with a number from Pembrokeshire.

Here we take a look at those from the region who have represented our country at the highest level.

Richard Summers

Richard Summers (front right) with the 1881 Wales squad. Picture: Wikipedia (Image: Wikipedia)

Richard Henry Bowlas Summers was born on July 30, 1860, in Haverfordwest. He has the accolade of being the first person from Pembrokeshire to represent Wales in a rugby match.

He first played as a schoolboy for Cowbridge Grammar School before going on to Cheltenham College and then in July 1880, he returned to play for Haverfordwest RFC.

He played at full back in Wales’ first ever rugby international – a thrashing by England on February 19, 1881. He, like the majority of the 1881 team, never played for Wales again.

Ivor Morgan

Ivor Morgan was born on August 15, 1884, in Haverfordwest. He played for Swansea and against New Zealand All Blacks for Newport. In 1908/09 season, he held the try-scoring record for Swansea with 18 tries. A record that would last for 77 years.

He made his debut for Wales in 1908 against Australia and then played in the 1909 Home Nations Championship against England. He played in the three games in the 1910 Five Nations Tournament, scoring two tries against France. He won the Triple Crown in 1911. In his 13 caps, he scored six tries but was dropped in 1912.

Delme Thomas

William Delme Thomas was born in Bancyfelin on September 12, 1942. He played for Llanelli RFC and captained the team to their famous 1972 win against the All Blacks.

The lock made his debut aged 18 in December 1966 against Australia. He was the first-choice lock until his retirement from international rugby in 1974. He played 25 times for his country and captained Wales against New Zealand in 1973.

He also won the Grand Slam in 1971. He played his final match against England in 1974.

He also represented the British Lions in 1966 – being one of the few to play for the Lions before he played for Wales, and then played twice in the 1968 tour to South Africa and twice in New Zealand in 1971.

Rob Appleyard

Rob Appleyard (r) (Image: Mark Lewis)

Robert Charles Appleyard was born in Haverfordwest on December 9, 1972.

He played as a flanker for Swansea RFC, Sale Sharks and Cardiff RFC.

He made nine appearances for Wales in the late 1990s. He made his debut against Canada in 1997 and played his final match for Wales against France in 1998.

Rob went on to become defence coach at the Ospreys, Newport Gwent Dragons and the Scarlets and in 2008 and 2010 he was assistant coach for the Wales U20s at the Junior Rugby World Cup.

Jon Davies (Bancyfelin)

Picture: PA (Image: PA)

Jonathan Davies was born on April 5, 1988, and grew up in Bancyfelin. He went to Dyffryn Taf Comprehensive School in Whitland.

He began playing rugby for Llanelli RFC and made his debut for the Scarlets in 2006 before he played for Llanelli RFC’s senior side.

He received his first Wales call up in 2009, making his debut at outside centre against Canada. On that tour he also played against the United States, scoring two tries.

He would be called up to the Autumn Internationals squad that year, replacing Tom Shanklin against Samoa and would start the match against Argentina and the final match of the series against Australia.

He replaced Jamie Roberts against New Zealand in the first test of the 2010 summer tour and started the second test.

He featured as a starting centre in the 2011 Six Nations series and started all three of the pre-World Cup friendlies against England (home and away) and Argentina. He would go on to play a part in every match of Wales’ 2011 World Cup campaign, where they would finish fourth.

He was part of the 2012 Grand Slam winning Wales squad, scoring twice against Ireland. He played a vital part in the 2013 Grand Slam squad before being selected for the British and Irish Lions’ 2013 tour to Australia. He started the third test.

He was selected for the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand, being voted player of the series by his teammates.

Jon has been a mainstay in the Welsh squad and as of writing (February 10, 2023), he has received 96 caps for Wales and scored 16 tries.

We will look at more of Pembrokeshire’s Welsh internationals next week.

