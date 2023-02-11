Alexandra Zamfir, 24, and Robert Pascu, 20, have both admitted stealing thousands of pounds worth of printer ink, toothbrushes, Nicorette items and beauty products during a shoplifting spree at the four supermarkets on September 23, 2022.

They stole printer ink with a value of £1,000 from Tesco, Pembroke Dock; printer ink valued at £1,000 and toothbrushes from Tesco, Milford Haven; printer ink, toothbrushes, Nicorette items and razorblades valued at £1,500 from Tesco, Haverfordwest; and £800 worth of printer ink, Nicorette products and high-value beauty items from Tesco, Cardigan.

The pair, from Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted their crimes at Llanelli magistrates last month.

They were originally due to be sentenced on January 20 but that hearing was adjourned due to questions over the defendants' legal immigration status.

Yesterday’s hearing, Friday, February 10, heard that all the court documents had been prepared and were ready to go but that the Romanian interpreter for the defence had cancelled at the eleventh hour.

This meant that Zamfir and Pascu’s defence barristers had been unable to have a conference with their clients or take instructions from them.

Judge, Mr Recorder N Owen-Casey, adjourned the hearing for a week at the defence’s request.

Zamfir and Pascu, who appeared via video link from HMP Swansea, were remanded back into prison until that time.

