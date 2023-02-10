The application for a smallholding at Cresselly Big Wood, Cresselly, has been submitted by Marcus Beck; it includes the construction of one dwelling, a workshop, barn, compost toilet, garden room, greenhouse, reed bed, pond and attenuation ponds with a parking area and internal tracks, within a five-year phased timescale.

It is recommended for conditional approval by officers at the February 14 meeting of the planning committee.

It is planned to eventually offer open days and educational courses on site.

A report for planners states: “Employment of permaculture techniques and principles are proposed, to transform the woodland into a smallholding which specialises primarily in timber products and mushroom cultivation.”

The main enterprises are based around timber to make bespoke furniture and growing organic oyster mushrooms, with secondary enterprises relating to honey, charcoal, biochar, eggs, herbs and spices and training days, the report adds.

The scheme has been supported by local community councils Carew and Jeffreyston, with letters of support also received, along with letters of objection, including being out of character and a claimed impracticality of the application.

Planning permission was previously granted on March 1 of last year for a forestry building on the site, work on which has begun, which would form a wood storage building proposed as part of this application.

The report for committee members says the applicants currently produce 10 per cent of their own food needs from honey, eggs, preserves and fruit; growing food produce at a community garden in nearby Lawrenny.

“Based on the information provided it is considered that there is a possibility that the site could grow/rear at least 30 per cent of food needs by year five, with the remaining 35 per cent bartered or purchased with income from the land based enterprises.

“Should the applicants cease to use the community garden for growing some of their food, their food needs could still be met from the application site alone.”

The application would be delegated to the head of planning to approve, subject to a string of conditions including a Section 106 agreement ensuring that the dwelling is tied to the land and that the applicants are the occupants of the site.

