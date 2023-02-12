The scenic event returned to north Pembrokeshire last year to raise £3,500 for the hospice-at-home charity, which has now once again been chosen as the ride's main charity partner for 2023.

Other beneficiaries include Llamau and Cancer Research Wales.

The Tour of Pembrokeshire has established itself as a must-do event for sportive riders, and now attracts cyclists from all over the world.

Its early years saw around 400 riders take place, with the figure increasing to a current 1,500.

Its stunning routes around north Pembrokeshire all start at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in St Davids and cover from 25 miles to 105 miles.

The 2022 Tour of Pembrokeshire took place in May after a two-year break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It raised a staggering £3,500 for the Paul Sartori Foundation, which was recently been presented to the charity by Kevin Farmer, Tour of Pembrokeshire.

Kevin said: “We wanted Paul Sartori to be our main charity partner, because of the amazing work that they do for the Pembrokeshire community.

"The Paul Sartori Foundation is Pembrokeshire’s only hospice-at-home service and the charity go above and beyond to provide care to those who really need it.

"We have been lucky enough to partner with the charity for a number of years and have been overwhelmed by the support from their staff and volunteers to make the Tour of Pembrokeshire extra special.

"It's an absolute privilege to work with them and to continue to raise funds that aid in the continued support for those who really need it.”

This year’s event will once again start from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in St Davids, on Saturday May 13.

Riders can now sign up at a reduced rate, to ride for Paul Sartori Foundation and raise vital funds for them.

Visit www.tourofpembrokeshire.co.uk for further details, to view the routes and to sign up.

For more information about the Paul Sartori Foundation, see www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.



