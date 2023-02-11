Gareth John Locke, 38, of St Ishmaels, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 10.

He committed the offence on August 12 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Peugeot Partner which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £256 surcharge and £90 costs.

David Wray, 33, of Victoria Road, Milford Haven, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 26.

He committed the offence on August 23 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW 523 which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Nathan James Edmundson, 31, of Rectory Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 3 and reappeared on January 31 for sentence.

He committed the offence on July 19 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Volvo XC90 which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, banned from driving for six months, and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.