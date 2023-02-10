TWO Pembrokeshire people have been fined for a lack of insurance.
Anthony William Brown, 36, of City Road, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 3.
He was caught driving a Yamaha Ys 125 on the B4327 Dale Road on July 18 when there was no insurance policy in force to cover the use of the vehicle.
He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
Nicole Schnapp, 39, of St Florence, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 3.
She was caught driving a Renault Clio on the A477 Pembroke Dock on July 20 when there was no insurance policy in force to cover the use of the vehicle.
She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
