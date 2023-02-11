Assistant coroner Mark Layton recorded a conclusion of accidental death at the inquest in Haverfordwest earlier this week.

Zac Thompson, and 11-year-old boy from Pembroke Dock was sat on rocks at West Angle Bay on July 1 at around 9pm.

He was with his brother and cousin and the hearing heard they had been told not to swim, but that there was no suggestion they intended to.

MORE NEWS:

A large wave knocked all three off the rocks but Zac was the only one who was unable to get himself back onto the rocks, with coroners officers PC James Lang saying he appeared to have been caught in a whirlpool.

He was rescued from the water when a passer-by was able to help the two youngsters.

He was airlifted to hospital but died the following day with the cause being listed as a lack of oxygen to the brain and drowning.

--------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.