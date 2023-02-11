To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Elizabeth Joyce “Joyce” Doyle (Haverfordwest)

Joyce passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 19, aged 89 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Friday February 17, at 2.30pm at St. Martin's Church Haverfordwest followed by interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Joyce for Dementia Friendly Haverfordwest can be sent c/o Mrs. R. Roles, Garnwen, Brynberian, Crymych, SA41 3TH. Account Number: 63487960 / Sort Code: 30-98-97 All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Anne Sherwood Cromwell (Haverfordwest)

Anne passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27 aged 88 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, February 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Those wishing to pay their last respects before the cortege leaves Haverfordwest, are invited to gather at The Hotel Mariners, Haverfordwest at 11.30am. Following the departure of the funeral cortege, light refreshments will be available for all those not travelling to Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to The Paul Sartori Foundation and sent c/o Toni Dorkings, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Alan John (Rosemarket)

Alan passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, January 18 aged 73 years. Much loved husband to the late Veronica, he will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Funeral service, Thursday, February 16 at 10am at St. Ismael's Church, Rosemarket followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Alan for the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent c/o Mrs. Suzanne Williams, 11 St. Martins Park, Haverfordwest, SA61 2HP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Reverend G. Aled Jenkins (Simpson Cross)

Peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 31, Aled of Simpson Cross. Beloved and devoted husband of Marlene, he will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Yn dawel yn ei gartref ar ddydd Mawrth, 31ain Ionawr, Aled o Simpson Cross. Gannwyl ac ymroddedig Marlene, gwelir ei eisiau gan ei deulu a'i ffrindiau oll.

Funeral service on Wednesday, February 15 at Noddfa Newton Chapel at 11am followed by Cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Noddfa Newton Chapel', 'Blaenllyn Chapel' or 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Gwasanaeth angladdol ar ddydd Mercher, 15fed Chwefror yng Nghapel Noddfa Newton am 11 y.b. ac i ddilyn yn Amlosgfa Parc Gwyn, Arberth am 1 y.p. Blodau gan y teulu'n unig. Rhoddion os dymunir tuag at 'Capel Noddfa Newton', 'Capel Blaenllyn' neu 'Paul Sartori Foundation' trwy law Paul Jenkins a'i Feibion Trefnwyr Angladdau, Feidr Castell, Abergwaun, SA65 9BB. Ffon: 01348 873250.

Peter Edmund Lewis (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully on Monday, January 30 at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, devoted dad to Julie, Kathryn, Colin and the late Hilary, a loving grandfather and great grandfather. Peter was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Wiston on Friday, March 3 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, for St. Mary's Church, Wiston may be sent c/o Mr. Michael Phillips, 158 Haven Road, Haverfordwest, SA61 1DG. Further enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Esther Evelyn Ann “Lyn” James (Haverfordwest)

Lyn passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 17 aged 78 years. Much loved mother to Graham and Shirley, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Monday, February 20 at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Wyndham Glyn Abrams (Monkton)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at home on Thursday, January 26 of Wyndham Glyn Abrams, aged 71 years of Bridgend Terrace, Monkton, Pembroke. Dearly loved, Wyndham will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, February 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Elizabeth Jenkins (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Thursday, January 26 of Elizabeth Joan Jenkins, aged 90 years, of Precelly Place, Milford Haven. A beloved wife of the late Bernard, a devoted mother to Carol, a cherished mother-in-law to Wyn and a loving grandmother to John, Rachel and Christopher. Elizabeth was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, February 13 at 11am at Hamilton Court Funeral Home, Milford Haven followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donation in lieu for Ward 3 Withybush Hospital can be sent direct to Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PZ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Simon Llewellin (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully on Sunday, January 22 at Withybush Hospital, Simon of Haverfordwest (formerly of The Churn Works). Beloved husband of the late Joan, loving son of the late George and Audrey Llewellin and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Requiem mass on Friday, February 17 at St David & St Patrick Catholic Church, Haverfordwest at 11am followed by interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Heather Rose Mary Cater (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, January 19 of Heather Cater of Grove Hill, Pembroke. She was 91. Devoted wife of the late Harry, she will be greatly missed by all her loving family.

The funeral was held on Friday, February 10 with a service at Lamphey Parish Church at 2pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 3.15pm. Following this there will be refreshments served at Lamphey Hall Hotel. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Heather for The RNIB may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

John Robert “Bobby” Locke (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, January 28 of John Robert Locke, aged 77 years of Osborn Park, Neyland. Devoted husband of Sylvia, Bobby as he was affectionately known will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 15 at 2pm at St. Clement's Church, Neyland followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for CCU, Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest may be sent to Mrs. D. Williams, 4 Silverstream Crescent, Hakin, Milford Haven, SA73 3NJ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Audrey Bocock (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully on Friday, January 27 at Pembroke Haven Residential Home, Pembroke Dock of Audrey Bocock aged 98 years formerly of Burton, Haverfordwest. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, February 13 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for Pembroke Haven Residential Home, Pembroke Dock c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Henry “Harry” Ernest Waitimas (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, January 15 of one of Pennar's oldest residents, Harry Waitimas of Cheriton Road. He was 98. Harry will be sadly missed by all his family and so many former work colleagues and friends.

The funeral was held on Thursday, February 9 with a service at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 2.30pm followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Margaret Reed (Keeston)

Margaret passed away peacefully at Park House Court, Tenby on Monday, January 23 aged 94 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Tuesday, February 21 at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Margaret for DPJ Foundation can be sent directly to Units 2 & 3, Rural Business Development Centre, Carmarthen Livestock Market, Llysonnen Road, Carmarthen, SA33 5DR.All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Pat Kelly (Goodwick)

Peacefully at her home on Monday, January 30, Pat of Dyffryn, Goodwick. Beloved wife of the late Pat, loving mother of Chris, Fiona, Richard and Wendy and Marc, much loved grandmother of Lee, Kellie, Jessica, Callum, Charlotte and Leanne, treasured great grandmother of Adam, a dear sister and aunt.

Mrs Kelly will be received into the Church of the Holy Name, Fishguard on Monday, February 13 at 5pm, prior to a requiem mass on Tuesday, February 14 at 12:30pm, followed by Cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 2:30pm. Enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mary Josephine Thomas (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully on Tuesday, January 17 at Glangwili Hospital, Mary of Haverfordwest. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service on Tuesday, February 21 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Valerie Bowling (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 25 of Valerie Bowling of Pembroke Dock. The devoted and much-loved wife of the late Tom, she was 92.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 15 with a service at Tabernacle Chapel, Main Street, Pembroke at 2pm followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Marion Salmon (Trefin)

Peacefully on Tuesday, January 24 at Withybush Hospital, Marion of Trefin. Beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of Brian and Kim, a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother, and a dear sister.

The funeral service was held on Friday, February 10 at Berea Chapel Cemetery at 1.30pm. The cortege left the family home in Trefin at 1.10pm. There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Janice Dorothy Thomas (Wiston)

Janice passed away peacefully at Woodfield Care Home, Narberth on Saturday, January 21, aged 82 years. Much loved wife to David, mum to Ian, Sue and Di, grandma and nan to Hayley, Rhys, Louis, Tash, Rhianna, Anna and Cerys. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Wednesday, February 22 at 2pm at St. Mary's Church, Wiston. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Trevor Hughes (Wolfscastle)

Peacefully on Friday, January 27 at Withybush Hospital, Trevor of Wolfscastle. Beloved husband of Jean, loving father of Emyr and Gerwyn, much loved grandfather of Zane, Ifan, Eleri and Maya and a dear brother of Gillian.

Funeral service on Monday, February 13 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Luca All Terrain Wheelchair' or St Lawrence Church' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

William John Howitt (Robeston Wathen)

Suddenly but peacefully on Monday, January 30, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, John of Hazeldene, Church Lane, Robeston Wathern, Haverfordwest. Beloved husband of Rosemary “Rose” dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Funeral service at St Andrew's Church, Narberth on Tuesday, February 14 at 12noon. Followed by private cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Cancer Research or Dementia, (cheque's payable to Donation Account please) c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ Tel: 01437 563319.