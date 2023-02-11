We now have 2,600 members who regularly post stunning pictures from all across Pembrokeshire.

Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos of and recently we have been focusing on animals. This week the theme is of insects and we received dozens of submissions.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Red Admiral butterfly. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Moth. Picture: Alex Hill

Green shield bug. Picture: Anthony Morris

MORE NEWS:

Cricket. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Dragonfly. Picture: Heidi Limb

Butterfly. Picture: Helena Photography

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

----------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.