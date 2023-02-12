Swing Bridge. Picture: Jeff Dunn

I was delighted to get this email from my old Grammar School chum, Alan Scard, now residing in Llanelli, who said: "Hi Jeff, I was just checking my smartphone and immediately came across your article about Milford bridges etc. I was very pleased to see that you were once again writing in the paper."

Many thanks Alan and I hope your 80th celebrations went well.

This week, with the aid of a few snaps, I'm taking a look back to the early days of the Milford Docks, and to Milford's fishing industry when, during their "turn-around," trawler crews always helped to make the town "buzz" in shops and drinking establishments when "every day was a pay day."

Loading fish in 1913. Picture: Jeff Dunn

The first pic is from 1913, loading fish on to railway trucks, and was once described by the Dock Company as "A great innovation in the handling of fish and cargo was the introduction of one ton Lister trucks to replace scores of wheelbarrows. Milford is believed to be the pioneer of this form of mechanisation. Rail tracks were renewed and more powerful locomotives obtained: a new tug was built, and a dredger purchased. Besides fish there was a steady trade in fertiliser, cattle food, timber and cement for local use."

That takes us to our second photo, which is of the old Marie Hut Dock Canteen. Unfortunately I have neither an exact date, nor, indeed, any names of those in it. If anyone has any ideas or recognises any faces, then please get in touch.

Marie Hut Dock Canteen. Picture: Jeff Dunn

The Marie Hut was open from 6:30am until 12 noon, situated near the fish dock, and used mostly by fish dock workers, but at tide time, the fishermen, having put their "sea bags" on board, came in for tea.

It was from there that bundles of books were taken aboard the ships.

MORE NEWS:

At the Marie Hut the Seamen's Mission were able to get to know the fishermen, and, whenever needed, were able to offer help and encouragement with a thoughtful word, a smile, and a silent prayer.

And in our "Trawler Corner" is the John Cattling L O 364. A Castle Class steel sided trawler built in 1918. 276 tons: 125' long.

John Cattling. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Owners included Iago Steam Trawler Co. Ltd and skippers were Charles Schock, Edward Day, William Hawkins and E. C. Wales.

It was during her first year at sea, in August 1918, that the John Cattling was involved in a disastrous collision off St. Catherine's Point, resulting in the sinking of the trawler Michael Clements.

She landed at Milford from May 1920 to February 1921, and from January 1922 to March 1930.

Then, like so many other trawlers, when the Second World War started, she was requisitioned by the Admiralty and used on mine sweeping duties.

She was eventually broken up in Hamburg in May 1957.

Next is a message I've received from Jayne Kemsley, that encapsulates all that TRM is about.

"Hello, my sister and I read your 'Milford Bridges' article in the Western Telegraph. Fascinating. We noticed you will be doing an article on Milford trawlers.

"Can we please ask if you have any information on our great-grandfather, Captain Jack Cutler, who was a Milford trawlerman many decades ago.

"He was the father of my great aunt Jane Cutler, born 1899, who was a piano teacher and organist in St Francis Catholic Church and her sister Mary Hunt, who lived at 37 St Peter's Road until the 90's.

"Capt Jack skippered a trawler called Gloria which was commissioned by the Navy in the First World War and became HM Gloria, a minesweeper, on the East Coast, we believe.

We have so little information on Capt Jack, anything would be appreciated.

"My sister is Sue Catling, I was Jayne Catling before marriage, and our parents Harry Catling and Cecilia Hunt both are from Milford.

"Dad lived in Prioryville, mam at Pill."

That's just about it, except for this little snippet from Oscar Wilde: "To get back my youth, I would do anything in the world except take exercise, get up early, or be respectable."

See you next time. Take care, please stay safe.

------------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.