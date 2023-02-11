Narberth Acapella Voice Festival will take place in the town between March 3-5.

There is a wide range of activities on offer to celebrate acapella.

On Friday, March 3, there will be a singing feast at The Queen’s Hall, to kick off the festivities.

Bethesda Chapel in Narberth will be hosting a masterclass with soprano Khrystyna Makar on March 4 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The masterclass will show Khrystyna’s rich musical heritage including Ukraine art songs, looking at the individual styles of writing from classical to modernism throughout history and allow attendees to understand how to perform a Ukrainian art song, including the pronunciation of words.

There will be the chance to learn the phonetic features, translation and try to sing the melodies and texts.

Soul artist Melissa James will also hot a workshop at the chapel on March 4 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

She will help to lift spirits and boost mood, leaving attendees feeling invigorated with a soul singing workshop.

MORE NEWS:

Roxanne Smith will also be hosting a ‘pop-a-pella’ workshop at the chapel on March 4 from 10.30am, with a range of popular songs from across the decades done in acapella style.

She will also be hosting a Songs from the Congo Workshop at 2.30pm, learning and singing Congolese rhythmic songs.

Rachel Uí Fhaolaín will host a workshop at 2.30pm, March 4, at the chapel, where she will share traditional songs in Irish and English, as well as exploring group singing and harmonising.

Stuart Jones will host a Georgian Folk workshop at 2.30pm on March 4. It will also be in the chapel and will teach songs from Georgia, which has one of the oldest and richest singing traditions in Europe.

On Sunday, March 5, Camilo Menjura will host a workshop on Latin American grooves and choir vocal loops at Planed.

As well as the workshops, there will be two concerts – one on Saturday (7.30pm) and one on Sunday (2.30pm) at The Queen’s Hall, Narberth where those in the workshops will perform

Tickets and more information about the events can be found at https://span-arts.org.uk/whats-on/

----------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.