Peter Gillibrand is a reporter and newsreader from Cardiff who’s brother was looked after by the intensive care unit at Glangwili Hospital.

In January 2022, Adam Gillibrand was hospitalised with brain infections and spent a period of time in intensive care.

Peter said: “The superheroes in intensive care saved my brother’s life. At times, there was only a glimmer of hope and times were dark.

“But it was the hardworking ICU staff that helped him survive by giving him 24/7 care as he was intubated for two months.”

Peter took on the Cardiff Half Marathon last March while dressed in a Welsh lady costume to raise money for the hospital.

He recently presented the intensive care unit with the £1,866 raised.

“It’s brilliant to be able to give back to the nurses that saved Adam,” he said. “Now my family are happy, and a really bad situation has turned into a positive one.”

Tammy Bowen, senior sister at Glangwili Hospital, said: “We are the ITU team would like to thank Peter Gillibrand for his kind and thoughtful donation.

“We are hoping to use this money towards achieving our dreams of building an ITU garden that patients and family members will be able to enjoy.”

For more details about Hywel Dda Health Charities and how you can help support local NHS patients, service-users and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk