Sift is a touring exhibition that was commissioned by Ancient Connections.

Six artists – John Sunderland, Sylvia Cullen, David Begley, Seán Vicary, Linda Norris and Tracy Breathnach - will have their multi-media artwork displayed in the exhibition.

They have been commissioned by Ancient Connections as part of the four-year project connecting Pembrokeshire and Wexford – the two areas historically linked by pilgrimage – through arts, heritage and tourism.

The exhibition highlights these themes, focusing on journeying, sacred places, ancestral heritage and storytelling. The artists have created their pieces using photography, animation, sound, participatory arts, text, story, glass and light, taking inspiration from the findings in the wider Ancient Connections project.

Seán Vicary, a multi-media artist, said: “My work responds to a month spend working alongside Dyfed Archaeological Trust during the excavation of an early medieval cemetery threatened by imminent coastal erosion at St Patrick’s Chapel, Whitesands.

“I have used moving image, field recordings and animation to reflect on this experience and examine resonances between the archaeological and artistic processes.”

Sylvia Cullen is a writer who created four short stories for the commission. David Begley created pieces around medieval farming practices and medicinal plats as well as other findings and will be displaying drawings, paintings and videos.

Linda Norris has incorporated poetry by Pembrokeshire and Irish people into a light and glass installation and John Sunderland has documented the pilgrimage route.

Tracy Breathnach will be hosting a participatory event at Whitesands Beach in March for anyone to take part in.

Ruth Jones, Ancient Connections’ project officer, said: “We are delighted to be finally able to present to the public the remarkable work these artists have been engaged with in the last two years.

“They have delved deep into the themes of the Ancient Connections project and audiences will be rewarded by their creative responses.”

The exhibition will be at Oriel Y Parc and the Refectory, St David’s Cathedral between Thursday, February 23 and Wednesday, March 29. It will then move to Wexford County Council Offices in Carricklawn from Friday, April 14 to Friday, May 19.

