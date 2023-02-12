This has not gone unnoticed with the amount of photos seen all across social media, including in our Western Telegraph Camera Club group.

We have previously featured a few of the stunning sunsets but could not resist highlighting more taken by our members.

Here are some of our favourite recent sunset pictures.

Picture: Jake Peacock (Image: Jake Peacock (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Picture: Cath Edwards (Image: Cath Edwards (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Hook. Picture: Chris Owens (Image: Chris Owens (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Johnston. Picture: Christine John (Image: Christine John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Haverfordwest. Picture: Natalie Martin (Image: Natalie Martin (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Fishguard. Picture: Nigel Davies (Image: Nigel Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Neyland. Picture: Donna Davies (Image: Donna Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Haverfordwest. Picture: Richie Rees (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

