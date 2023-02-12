Rachel Curry, 36, of Willow Terrace, Mountain Ash, admitted three charges including assault at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on February 1.

She admitted a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she was at Gwbert Hotel, Cardigan, on January 6.

She also admitted a charge of assaulting an emergency worker by beating for the same date when she assaulted a police officer at the above location.

She admitted a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker by beating for an offence of assaulting another police officer in Aberystwyth on January 7.

She was given a community order and ordered to abstain from alcohol for 28 days. She was also placed under an electronically monitored curfew and ordered to pay £50 compensation for the assault offences, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.