A WOMAN has been ordered to pay compensation and tackle alcohol addiction following an assault.
Rachel Curry, 36, of Willow Terrace, Mountain Ash, admitted three charges including assault at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on February 1.
She admitted a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she was at Gwbert Hotel, Cardigan, on January 6.
She also admitted a charge of assaulting an emergency worker by beating for the same date when she assaulted a police officer at the above location.
She admitted a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker by beating for an offence of assaulting another police officer in Aberystwyth on January 7.
She was given a community order and ordered to abstain from alcohol for 28 days. She was also placed under an electronically monitored curfew and ordered to pay £50 compensation for the assault offences, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
