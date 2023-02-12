It comes as Communications Workers Union (CWU) announced they would be taking action in a statement on Twitter in early February.

In the statement, they wrote: "BREAKING: We have served notice on Royal Mail Group for a 24-hour strike."

Responding to the news of fresh strike action, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: "In announcing further damaging strike action, the CWU have shown they are not interested in resolving this dispute and continue to focus on damaging our business further."

Also adding: "We remain committed to talks and urge the CWU to withdraw these strikes for the good of our customers and our people.”

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in February?

Previously, Royal Mail workers walked out a number of times in recent months, including in August, September and November.

Workers also striked back in December over the Christmas period, including one date on Christmas eve.

The planned Royal Mail strikes were set to take place over a 24-hour period starting at 12.30pm on Thursday, February 16.

The strike dates were on:

Thursday, February 16

Friday, February 17

Royal Mail February strikes called off

Following the announcement of extra strike dates in February, the CWU later announced that strike action would be called off.

It comes due to an error in the union's strike notification for the Royal Mail.

As a statement from the postal service reads: "The CWU has cancelled their planned strike action after making an error in their strike notification. Royal Mail welcomes the fact that the strike action has been called off by the CWU. We intend to use this time and space for further discussions to try to agree a deal and we have suggested meetings this week."

Why are Royal Mail workers on strike?





Royal Mail workers are on strike because of a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The dispute arose because of the cost of living crisis and inflation reaching 11%.

There are also concerns from Unions about the direction of Royal Mail, including accusations that Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson wants to turn the company into a 'gig-based' one.