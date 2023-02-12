On Saturday, February 25, Catrin Finch – who hails from Llanon – and Aoife Ní Bhriain will be performing at Mwldan in Cardigan.

Catrin has a stellar career in classical music, being recognised as one of the top harpists. She has also collaborated with the likes of Seckou Keita and Cimarron.

Aoife is a versatile and gifted violinist who uses her Irish heritage in her classical music.

As a duo, they explore a musical world of creative possibility, challenge and discovery. Their work is inspired by a wide range of influences and linked by their home countries’ cultures.

In November, they made their debut at Other Voices Cardigan to a great response.

The show at Mwldan will give fans a glimpse at their debut album.

Catrin Finch and Aoife Ní Bhriain will be performing at Mwldan, Cardigan, on Saturday, February 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £22 and are available by visiting www.mwldan.co.uk or by calling 01239 621 200 between 12pm and 8pm Tuesday to Sunday.