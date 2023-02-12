Coastguard helicopters, Wales Air Ambulance, police, firefighters and coastguard vehicles were all seen to attend the port with more than 18 emergency vehicles reported as being at the scene.

The air ambulance was reported to have landed at the Phoenix Centre field.

Police vans were still heading into the port at 11pm with coastguard vehicles following close behind.

The Western Telegraph understands that a fire was reported in one of the engine rooms as the ferry approached Strumble Head.

We understand that lifejackets were given to passengers as a precaution.

Eyewitnesses overlooking the port said that they had seen water being sprayed onto the funnel of the ferry and there were reports of a smell of burning form those who live nearby.

The Western Telegraph went down to the port but we were prevented from entering by two security guards on the roundabout off the parrog into the port.

However we did manage to speak to foot passengers alighting who were in good spirits and said that there had been a fire in the engine room but that everybody was okay.

Passengers and vehicles were being offloaded off the ferry at around 11.30pm and several blue lights could be seen close to the vessel.

We will bring you more on this as we have it.