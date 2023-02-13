Louise Vaughan, 39, of The Beacon, Rosemarket, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 10.

She was caught on September 11 doing 38mph in a Ford Transit on North Road, Cardiff, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Gethin Lewis Thomas, 31, of Deerland Road, Llangwm, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 31.

He was caught on July 23 doing 93mph in a BMW X5 on the A40 at Nantyci Showground where the limit is 70mph.

He was fined £66, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

Ian Richard Price, 57, of Llwyndrain, Llanfyrnach, Pembrokeshire, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 26.

He was caught on July 12 doing 37mph in a Citroen C4 Grand Picasso on the B4332 Cenarth where the limit is 20mph.

He was fined £80, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

Danny Johnson, 39, of Waterloo Road, Hakin, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 26.

He was caught on July 17 doing 41mph in a Ford Fiesta on the A483 Llanwrtyd Wells where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £80, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

Simon Davies, 30, of Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 3.

He was caught on July 21 doing 43mph in a Citroen DS3 on the C3007 Freystrop to Troopers Inn where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £440, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Sophie Davies, 34, of Milton, Tenby, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 3.

She was caught on July 22 doing 62mph in a Land Rover Range Rover Velar on the A40 and Llanllwch where the limit is 50mph.

She was fined £115, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £46 surcharge and £90 costs.

Matthew Dennison, 41, of Freemans Walk, Pembroke, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 3.

He was caught on July 26 doing 69mph in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on the A40 near junction to Llanllwch where the limit is 50mph.

He was fined £492, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £196 surcharge and £90 costs.

Nicholas Davies, 55, of Cilgant y Lein, North Cornelly, Bridgend, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 1.

He was caught on June 8 doing 36mph in a Jaguar Xe on the A487 Newgale, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £750, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £75 surcharge and £110 costs. He avoided a ban due to mitigating circumstances.

Sian Straczek, 47, of Drefach Road, Meidrim, Carmarthen, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 6.

She was caught on July 28 doing 51mph in a Kia Sportage on the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Penblewin in Narberth where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £658, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £263 surcharge and £90 costs.

Tania Lawler, 39, of Waterloo Road, Hakin, Milford Haven, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 7.

She was caught on July 26 doing 84mph in a Kia Proceed on the A48 Cross Hands where the limit is 70mph.

She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

