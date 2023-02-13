Neil Shellam, 50, of Nantrydar Bryn Terrace, Clunderwen, admitted two driving charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 2.

He admitted a charge of drink driving after being caught driving a Ford Mondeo on the unclassified Efailwen to Llandre road on July 11 when he was over the drink drive limit, having a breath alcohol level of 90milligrams of alcohol per 100millitres of breath.

He also admitted a charge of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same date.

He was banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £120 fine, £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Daryl Stephens, 31, of Vista Lounge, Llanelli, admitted two charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 27.

He admitted one charge of drug driving after being caught driving an MG 4x4 on the A40 between Arnolds Hill and Haverfordwest on September 26 when he was over the drug drive limit, having 3.1 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He also admitted one charge of possessing a class B drug after being caught in possession of 0.5g of cannabis in Llanelli on January 27, 2023.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £120 for the drug driving charge.

He was fined £80 for the possession charge.

He also had to pay £85 costs and the drugs were seized and destroyed.

