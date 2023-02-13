An asteroid which entered the earth’s atmosphere in the early hours of this morning, Monday February 13, has been captured on camera lighting up the sky over Pembrokeshire.
The one-metre asteroid – named Sar2667 was seen shortly before 3am as it exploded over the English Channel.
The explosion occurred as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere and it was visible from across most of southern Englandf and Wales, and as far south as Paris.
For only the seventh time ever, scientists were able to predict when and where the airburst would happen, after spotting its approach just hours before.
Pembrokeshire resident Andreas Lindmiere captured the moment at around 3am as Asteroid Sar2667 entered Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated in a fireball seen widely across Wales.
MORE NEWS
- Ferry fire 'could have been a very different and harrowing story' says passenger
- Stunning sunsets: Our readers capture beautiful skies
The video was taken from his CCTV and shows the entire event viewed from Kilgetty looking east.
We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.
With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel