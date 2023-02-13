The one-metre asteroid – named Sar2667 was seen shortly before 3am as it exploded over the English Channel.

The explosion occurred as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere and it was visible from across most of southern Englandf and Wales, and as far south as Paris.

For only the seventh time ever, scientists were able to predict when and where the airburst would happen, after spotting its approach just hours before.

Pembrokeshire resident Andreas Lindmiere captured the moment at around 3am as Asteroid Sar2667 entered Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated in a fireball seen widely across Wales.

MORE NEWS

The video was taken from his CCTV and shows the entire event viewed from Kilgetty looking east.



We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.