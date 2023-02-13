The viewing platform, which was generously donated by Pembrokeshire Engineering, allows the crew to make use of the windows in the crew room, which are normally too high to be able to see out of.

Phil John, coxswain of Tenby Lifeboat, said: “We’re really grateful to Dan and his team at Pembrokeshire Engineering. Since moving back into the station in September, we’ve been unable to see out of the windows as they’re so high up.

"The platform means that the window can now be used by both lifeboat crew and lifeguards when at the station performing their duties”.

