The vehicle burst into flames on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands on Friday February 10.

A spokesman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the Narberth crew was called to the scene at 9.44pm.

He added: “On arrival, one private motor vehicle was well alight and completely destroyed by fire.

“Two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, foam and a hydrant were used to extinguish.

“Crews then continues to dampen down and left the scene at 10.37pm.”

