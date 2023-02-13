An evening car fire led to the temporary closure of a Pembrokeshire road while firefighters dealt with the incident.
The vehicle burst into flames on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands on Friday February 10.
A spokesman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the Narberth crew was called to the scene at 9.44pm.
MORE NEWS
- Watch: Asteroid fireball lights up Pembrokeshire sky
- Ferry fire 'could have been a very different and harrowing story' says passenger
He added: “On arrival, one private motor vehicle was well alight and completely destroyed by fire.
“Two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, foam and a hydrant were used to extinguish.
“Crews then continues to dampen down and left the scene at 10.37pm.”
We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.
With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here