Alasdair will be in Newport at Bluestone Brewery on Saturday, March 25 as part of his UK tour. The tour is supporting the release of new album Grief in the Kitchen and Mirth in the Hall.

The album is a collection of 12 traditional songs and ballads from Scotland and beyond.

Alasdair has been acclaimed by Folk Radio UK as ‘one of our most talented, important and relevant songwriters and song-adapters.’

In addition to his solo career, Alasdair plays in the groups Furrow Collective and Current 93, and has toured extensively both in the UK and worldwide, solo and with various musical companions.

Alasdair Roberts will be at Bluestone, Brewery, Newport on Saturday, March 25. Tickets available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/carninglinightsout

