The deal will be available between Monday, February 13 and Friday, February 24.

The supermarket’s cafes will be offering one free Kids Hot Meal Deal, Kids Breakfast or Kids Pick ‘n’ Mix deal with each item bought by an adult from as little as 60p when showing their Clubcard at the till.

Popular menu items include beans or avocado on toast, fish fingers, baked chicken goujons or a sandwich.

All hot main meals include a vegetable side dish, and the sandwich pick n mix includes a piece of fresh fruit so there’s something healthy and satisfying to feed hungry children from breakfast until dinner.

The Kids Eat Free scheme ran in 2022. During this time Tesco provided more than 418,000 free meals to children during school holidays.

Kids can eat free at Tesco cafes this February half term (Image: Tesco)

Recent research from leading food charity The Food Foundation shows that 4 million children in households are affected by food insecurity, the highest level they’ve tracked since the start of the pandemic.

The research also shows that households with children are more likely to experience food insecurity than households without children (25.8% versus 16%) *.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “We know that household budgets can be stretched over the school holidays, so offering free meals to children when they’re off school is one of the ways we can support families during this time.”

