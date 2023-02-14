Stephen James Evans, 25, of Hillcroft, Johnston, Haverfordwest, admitted having a dodgy tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 30.

He was charged with using a vehicle when the ply or cord was exposed on the tyre after he was caught on July 15 driving a Hyundai I20 on Langford Road, Johnston when the pneumatic tyre fitted to the front offside wheel had the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £133, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £53 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jack Wells, 21, of Dale, Haverfordwest, admitted having a dodgy tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 26.

He was charged with using a vehicle when the ply or cord was exposed on the tyre after he was caught on July 12 driving a Ford Fiesta Zetec on the A477 Milton, Pembroke when the pneumatic tyre fitted to the rear offside wheel had the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £115, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £46 surcharge and £90 costs.

Daniel James C Thomas, 31, of Dewsland Street, Milford Haven, was found guilty of having a dodgy tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 3.

He was charged with using a vehicle when the ply or cord was exposed on the tyre after he was caught on July 16 driving a Volvo C30 Sport on the Sydney Rees Way when the pneumatic tyre fitted to the front offside wheel had the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £440, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

