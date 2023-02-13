The project provided families with 10 different activities at the opening at the school.

Springboard staff were delighted at the turn out as they hosted activities including mask making, pottery, cake decorating and Lego robotics.

The project runs free courses for adults and families and helps support families to engage in their children’s learning, benefitting both the children and their parents and carers.

Bowen and Naomi. Picture: Pembrokeshire County Council (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

MORE NEWS:

More than 70 families have booked on for courses, booking up all the courses and a waiting list is now in place. The courses will be hosted by advisors including Amy Delany who is keen to support families in their learning journey no matter what their starting point is with the Welsh language.

Laura Phillips, Springboard co-ordinator, said: “For Springboard to be working with families in a Welsh-medium school is a really exciting venture for us.

“It will be very interesting to see what part we can play in supporting families on their learning journeys, especially when it comes to their relationship with the Welsh language.”

Marcie and Ruby. Picture: Pembrokeshire County Council (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Ysgol Hafan y Môr headteacher, Victoria Hart-Griffiths – said: “As a school, we have seen the negative impact which covid has had on family and community engagement, and we welcome the return of activities to the school site.

“The school opens its doors with excitement to embrace the new and valuable learning opportunities, Springboard and the team are offering Ysgol Hafan y Môr and its community.”

--------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.