International Drivers Association carried out research on the number of speeding offences across England and Wales by police force area and found that the Dyfed-Powys Police force area – covering Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire – came in as the fifth highest.

There is an average of 4.33 speeding offences made in the Dyfed-Powys Police Force area per 1,000 residents. The average number of speeding offences per year is 2,266 in the force area.

The research found that Lincolnshire came in top with 5.43 offences per 1,000 residents, with South Wales, North Yorkshire and North Wales coming in above Dyfed-Powys.

International Drivers Association found there are an average of 159,662 speeding offences across England and Wales each year.

A spokesperson for the International Drivers Association said: “This study offers a fascinating insight into the locations where drivers are more likely to put their foot down on the pedal and where more accidents may occur as a result.

“It will be interesting to see if these rankings change in the coming years as more schemes are implemented across the country to lower speeding limits in an effort to crack down on speeding violations.”

The data came from each police force between 2010 to 2020 and was found at data.police.uk. The data on speeding offences was cross referenced with the ONS for population data.