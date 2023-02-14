Daniel Phillips, 28, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 9.

He had appeared on January 9 in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court where he was given suspended sentences of 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months for assaulting a police officer (offence took place on January 7), a 20-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months for assaulting a woman in Milford Haven, and a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months for assaulting a second police officer.

He was in front of Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 9 for a breach of this suspended sentence for failing to keep in touch with the responsible officer after January 19, failing to attend a planned appointment on January 26, and for removing his alcohol abstinence monitoring tag without authorisation on January 30.

The court activated the suspended prison sentences and sent him to jail for 24 weeks.

---------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.