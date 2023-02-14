Curated by Gillian Griffiths, one of the founders of the publisher, it is a retrospective with books and related original art works for many award-winning, best-selling Welsh writers and the Library of Wales series.

Parthian are one of Wales’ leading publishers in the English language who publish a diverse range of books that represent and reflect the vibrant cultures of Wales.

Their list includes many Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire writers such as Jack Smylie Wild, Glen Peters, Biddy Wells, Carly Homes and Cynan Jones.

Their most recent release is The Art of Music: Branding the Welsh Nation by historian Peter Lord and music critic Rhian Davies, while an adaptation of their novel book Pigeon/Pijin is about to begin touring with Theatr Genedaethol Cymru.

Parthian successes includes writers such Richard Owain Roberts (Not the Booker Award Winner 2020), Alys Conran (Wales Book of the Year Winner 2017).Tristan Hughes (Stanford’s Fiction Winner 2018), and Lloyd Markham (Betty Trask Award Winner 2018) and Glen James Brown (shortlisted for the Orwell Fiction Award 2019).

The exhibition runs until the 10th of March 9.30 to 4pm Monday to Saturday